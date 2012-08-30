COPENHAGEN Shares in Danish biotech company Genmab (GEN.CO) jumped 25 percent on Thursday after the company said it has agreed a deal that could be worth over $1.1 billion (694.7 million pounds) with a unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

The deal is for the rights to a cancer agent, giving the U.S. company a 10.7 percent equity stake in the Danish biotech group.

Genmab said on Thursday that J&J unit Janssen Biotech Inc would obtain global licence rights to cancer agent daratumumab.

Genmab shares initially spiked 25 percent and traded up 21.3 percent at 0707 GMT against a flat-trading Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index .OMXC20

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)