Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who has never written a memoir, has told his story in his own words for an HBO documentary to be broadcast on television in June.
HBO said on Thursday that the documentary, called "41" to reflect Bush's position as the United State's 41st president, sees Bush reflecting on his childhood, family and a life that took him from World War Two navy aviator to CIA director, vice-president and the White House.
It was filmed over a 17-month period at Bush's Kennebunkport, Maine summer home and his presidential library in Texas, and will be aired two days after he marks his 88th birthday on June 12.
HBO said Bush agreed to take part in the documentary after meeting writer and director Jeffrey Roth and seeing his documentary film "The Wonder of It All" about the Apollo moon walkers. The film is executive produced by long-time family friend Jerry Weintraub.
Bush was U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. Although he released a collection of letters and diary entries in 1999, he has not written an autobiography or memoir of his years in power.
SEOUL Two years ago, Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador in London, received an unexpected phone call from the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee in Pyongyang telling him to get ready to receive a very important e-mail.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.