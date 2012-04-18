2008 Kennedy Center Honoree country singer George Jones holds hands with his wife Nancy as they arrive at the Kennedy Center for the Gala in Washington,December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Theiler (UNITED STATES)

Country music star George Jones has been forced to postpone upcoming shows as he continues to recover from upper respiratory infection.

The 80-year-old singer, best known for hits such as "White Lightning" and "He Stopped Loving Her Today," postponed shows in Minnesota and South Dakota on April 20 and 21 after doctors advised the singer to remain resting for another week. The shows will be rescheduled for a future date.

"I never want to cancel a show, but I have to do what the doctors tell me," Jones said in a statement on Tuesday, thanking fans for their prayers.

Jones spent a week in a Tennessee hospital in March after contracting an upper respiratory infection.

The Texas native famously earned the nickname 'No Show Jones' during his 1970s heyday, when he missed a string of live performances due to drunkenness, a problem that he acknowledged later in his 1996 autobiography "I Lived To Tell It All."

Jones, also nicknamed the 'Possum' due to his facial features, embraced sobriety after surviving a drink-driving car accident in 1999.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy)