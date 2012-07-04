U.S. carrier group patrols in South China Sea - U.S. navy
BANGKOK A United States aircraft carrier strike group has begun patrols in the South China Sea, the U.S. navy said on Saturday, amid renewed tension over the disputed waterway.
TBILISI Seventy-three people were treated in hospital after a chlorine leak at a water distribution company in Georgia late on Tuesday, a Tbilisi city official said.
"Around 30 patients are still in hospitals, but the majority of them will be discharged by the end of the day," Temur Grigalashvili, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The leak was caused by the malfunction of a tap on a tank containing chlorine.
Nearly half of those taken to hospital were on a bus that passed through the area in Tbilisi where the leak occurred, Grigalashvili said.
An 18-year-old male patient suffering from asthma was in a serious condition, he said.
The leak no longer presented any threat to people or the environment, Georgia's Environment Minister Goga Khachidze told television channel Imedi TV.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
BAGHDAD Iraqi planes dropped millions of leaflets on the western side of Mosul warning residents that the battle to dislodge Islamic State is imminent as troops began moving in their direction, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police said on Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as a diplomatic spat over his body escalated.