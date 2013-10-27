Presidential candidate Georgy Margvelashvili (C) talks to a woman as he visits a polling station during the presidential election in Tbilisi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

TBILISI Georgy Margvelashvili, an ally of Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, is on course to win a crushing victory in Georgia's presidential election, exit polls showed after voting ended on Sunday.

The exit polls suggested the 44-year-old member of the ruling Georgian Dream coalition would win more than two-thirds of the votes, easily enough to avoid a run-off in the former Soviet republic. He will replace Mikheil Saakashvili, who was unable to seek a third term after ruling for a decade.

GfK, a leading European market research group, put Margvelashvili on 66.7 percent of votes. ACT, a Georgian public opinion research group, put him on 68 percent.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze, Editing by Timothy Heritage)