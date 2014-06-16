A woman casts her vote during the local election at a polling station in Tbilisi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream coalition has won a majority of seats in local councils, the last remaining bastion of former president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM), which lost a national election two years ago.

Georgian Dream candidates led in most of the 59 municipalities that released preliminary results from Sunday's elections on Monday, although their mayoral candidates in the eight biggest cities, including the capital Tbilisi, will face a runoff in two weeks after failing to cross the 50 percent mark.

The coalition government, initially headed by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, came to power in 2012. When Saakashvili's term ended last November and Georgian Dream candidate Georgy Margvelashvili was elected president, Ivanishvili stepped down and made way for his ally Irakly Garibashvili to take over in the more powerful role of prime minister.

Mayors have considerable influence in Georgia, especially in the capital.

Early results in Tbilisi from the Central Election Commission had Georgian Dream's mayoral candidate David Narmania on 46.3 percent, and likely to face a runoff against UNM candidate Nika Melia, who was on 27.8 percent. UNM candidates were running second in most of the mayoral elections.

Observers from the Council of Europe democracy watchdog said the voting had passed off peacefully despite a heated and occasionally violent election campaign.

Delegation head Jos Wienen told a news conference that Georgia had also improved media freedom and rival contestants' access to the media, as well as working to prevent intimidation of voters.

"However, the electoral legislation has to be further improved ... We also believe that the counting procedures have to be reviewed," Wienen said.

The opposition UNM said the elections had been marred by irregularities, and that the 43 percent turnout, lower than in the previous local elections four years ago, showed a "deep crisis of public trust" in the current government.

"The elections were substantially affected by an undemocratic ... election environment marred by frequent violence, well-documented pressure on UNM candidates, and statements by top government officials justifying violence," the UNM said in a written statement.

