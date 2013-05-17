German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
TBILISI Priests and thousands of other Georgians broke through police barricades and forced gay rights activists to flee on Friday, cutting short their rally to mark the international day against homophobia.
Holding banners saying "Stop Homosexual Propaganda in Georgia!" and "Not in our city!", the demonstrators swarmed into a square in central Tbilisi where about 50 Georgians were rallying in support of gay rights. Police escorted the gay rights supporters onto buses and drove them away to avoid violence.
Several people, including some journalists, received minor injuries, Georgian media said.
"We won't allow these sick people to hold gay parades in our country," said Zhuzhuna Tavadze, brandishing a bunch of nettles and adding that she was ready to fight.
"It's against our traditions and our morals."
Later in the evening, rowdy crowds took to the streets and started shouting at people they thought might be homosexual.
Gay rights activists said they were disappointed.
"These people (gay rights demonstrators)should have the right to express their views and to hold demonstrations," said Nino Bolkvadze, a lawyer of the Identity non-governmental organisation.
Georgia is a former Soviet republic of 4.5 million people, most of whom are Orthodox Christians. There are only a few cafes or bars in the capital Tbilisi where gays meet.
On Thursday, the head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, urged authorities not to allow the gay rights rally, saying it was "a violation of the majority's right" and "an insult" to Georgian traditions. He has previously described homosexuality as an "anomaly and a disease".
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Andrew Roche)
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.