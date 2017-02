TBILISI Georgia's Internal Affairs Minister Vano Merabishvili will take over as prime minister ahead of a parliamentary election due in October, a government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"The announcement will be made by the President (Mikheil Saakashvili) within minutes," the source said by telephone on Saturday.

