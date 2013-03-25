Georgia's President Mikheil Saakashvili speaks to the media after meeting with Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili in Tbilisi, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI Georgia's parliamentary majority led by Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili on Monday curbed the powers of President Mikheil Saakashvili, adding to tensions between the two rivals locked in a bitter cohabitation in the Caucasus nation.

Georgia, a vital transit route for oil and gas from Azerbaijan crossing Turkey to European markets, has been in a state of political tension since Ivanishvili and his Georgian Dream coalition won parliamentary elections last October.

The 57-year-old billionaire has been trying to assert his supremacy over Saakashvili, 45, whose presidential term ends later this year.

On Monday, parliament unanimously passed a motion to make constitutional changes stripping the president of authority to dismiss the government and parliament.

"With this constitutional amendment the parliament restored its power and I want to congratulate the Georgian people on that," speaker and Ivanishvili ally David Usupashvili said.

Critics of Saakashvili, who rose to power in the 2003 Rose Revolution that swept out Georgia's post-Soviet old guard, have accused him of centralising power and stifling civil society.

On Monday, the amendment was backed by lawmakers loyal to the president, who must sign off on the change for it to take effect and is widely expected to do so.

The Western-educated Saakashvili has said he did not plan to dismiss the cabinet but Ivanishvili allies pushed for the change to make sure he could not do so.

The president retains the right to return laws to parliament for revision.

Georgia, a former Soviet republic of 4.5 million people which fought a five-day war with Moscow in 2008, sits in a strategic location on the Black Sea between Russia, Turkey and its oil and gas-producing Azerbaijan.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze)