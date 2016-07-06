U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a joint news conference with Georgia's Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi, Georgia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

TBILISI U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday he hoped a 72-hour truce in Syria was "a harbinger" that more ambitious and long-lasting similar deals could be struck.

"We very much welcome the Syrian army declaration of 72-hours of quiet," Kerry told a news conference in Tbilisi, adding that discussions were underway to try to extend the truce.

"We are trying very hard to grow these current discussions into a longer lasting ... enforceable, accountable cessation of hostilities that could change the dynamics on the ground," he said.

The Syrian military declared a 72-hour "regime of calm" covering all of Syria from 1 a.m. on Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday), a military source told Reuters, although fighting and air attacks have been reported since then.

