BERLIN Germany's private sector eked out growth for a second straight month in June but new business slumped, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting Europe's largest economy has failed to expand in the second quarter.

Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) measuring growth in both manufacturing and services, which together make up more than two-thirds of the economy, rose to 50.9 in June from 50.2 the previous month.

That was above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. But Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit, said this would probably translate into a flat growth rate in the second quarter, or 0.1 percent growth at best.

"It's an economy that's just managing to keep its head above water. It's stagnating and we may see some growth in the third quarter, but companies are certainly finding it very tough at the moment (and are) cutting headcounts," he said.

The manufacturing sector fared badly, with the subindex for the sector falling to 48.7 from 49.4 in May, short of a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 49.8 and undershooting even the lowest estimate for 49.0.

Factories facing a decline in new contracts resorted to completing existing orders, while they cut jobs at the fastest rate since January. Orders from abroad fell at their sharpest rate since December in a sign that German exporters are struggling in the face of international competition.

"This is all painting a picture of manufacturers really struggling at the moment. There's a lack of demand both at home and in export markets so stagnation seems to be the best that we can expect for the time being," Williamson said.

The only bright spots were a rise in output for the second consecutive month and a slight reduction in the pressure on margins as input prices fell faster than output prices.

The decline in the manufacturing sector was offset by an expansion in the services sector for the first time since March.

A sub-index tracking the service sector climbed to 51.3 from 49.7 in May, coming in above the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 50.0 and beating even the highest forecast for a reading of 51.1.

But firms still lacked new business and their backlogs of work dwindled, leading to a second straight month of job cuts.

Other recent data has shown investor sentiment, foreign trade and output improving, though industrial orders have slumped and unemployment has edged up.

Germany's finance ministry was upbeat in its monthly report published on Thursday, saying tax take had risen by 5.4 percent on the year in May in a sign of the economy's relative strength.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)