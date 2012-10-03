BERLIN Germany's services sector contracted unexpectedly in September, and business sentiment among service providers slid to its lowest level in 3-1/2 years as the euro zone debt crisis took its toll on Europe's largest economy.

Markit's services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), released on Wednesday, rose to 49.7 in September from 48.3 the previous month but remained just below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading came in lower than the flash estimate of 50.6 and was also well below the index's long-run average of 53.0.

"September data highlighted a welcome stabilisation of business activity across the German service economy," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.

"However, there were ample signs that confidence remained fragile at the end of the third quarter," he added.

In a worrying sign for future investment, a sub-index measuring service providers' business expectations tumbled to 43.5 in September from 50.9 the previous month, with firms highlighting concerns about the euro zone and higher costs.

That chimes with Germany's Ifo index, which showed business sentiment dropping for a fifth straight month in September as firms struggled with a bleaker economic outlook and the European Central Bank's bond buying plan failed to create much boardroom cheer.

Staffing levels in Germany's services sector declined at their fastest rate since the height of the financial crisis in May 2009 as new orders fell for the sixth month running and firms became more downbeat about their future prospects.

Data released last week showed overall German unemployment rose for the sixth month running in September, though it remained close to its lowest level since Germany reunified more than two decades ago.

Other causes for concern included a drop in backlogs of work for a seventh consecutive month as firms tried to make up for a lack of new business by completing work already in hand.

Companies were also hit by a squeeze in operating margins as input prices climbed for a 36th month running, while output prices dropped for a third straight month.

"Adding to concerns about the business outlook was a marked acceleration of cost inflation amid higher fuel and oil related prices, which service providers struggled to pass through to clients as charges fell at the most marked pace for over two years," Moore said.

A separate index tracking the combined services and manufacturing sector rose to 49.2 in September from 47.0 the previous month, indicating that the private sector contracted.

A PMI survey published on Monday showed Germany's manufacturing sector shrank for a seventh straight month in September, though there were signs the decline may be bottoming out.

While Germany's economy has been resilient throughout much of the euro zone crisis, growth slowed to 0.3 percent in the second quarter from 0.5 percent in the first. Many economists now expect a contraction in the third and possibly fourth quarters.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)