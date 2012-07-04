BERLIN Germany's services sector unexpectedly stagnated in June, ending an eight-month period of expansion as new order intake dropped, adding to evidence that Europe's largest economy can no longer be relied upon to save the region from recession.

Markit's services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in June from 51.8 in May, just below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction and missing a preliminary estimate of 50.3.

The reading published on Wednesday was the lowest since September last year, driven by lower levels of new work for the third month running and a sharp fall in business expectations.

"The loss of momentum as the summer has progressed indicates that German GDP (gross domestic product) is likely to have only held its ground at best over the second quarter, and there are fears that business conditions are set to weaken further," said Tim Moore, a senior economist at Markit.

The sub-index tracking service providers' business expectations experienced its biggest month-on-month drop since November 2002, falling into negative territory for the first time this year.

Other sentiment surveys, such as Ifo's on business climate and ZEW's on investor morale, have taken a turn for the worse for several months now, indicating that Germany is no longer immune to the debt crisis engulfing the euro zone.

Europe's economic powerhouse has long avoided the fate of its euro zone peers thanks to strong exports away from the bloc and healthy domestic demand.

But German retail sales fell unexpectedly in May on a monthly basis, dropping 0.3 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed last week, dampening hopes that private consumption will support growth.

"Service providers are much less confident about their year-ahead prospects than was the case in May, reflecting sustained falls in new business intakes and ongoing worries about the global economic outlook," said Markit's Moore.

Germany's manufacturing sector shrank in June at the fastest pace in three years, PMI data showed on Monday, with new business intake dropping for the 12th month running.

As a result, the composite PMI, combining the readings for services and manufacturing output, fell to a final figure of 48.1 from 49.3 in May and below an initial estimate of 48.5.

That meant the private sector shrank for the second month running.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Catherine Evans)