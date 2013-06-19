Juergen Fitschen, Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank AG speaks during an extraordinary shareholders meeting in Frankfurt April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT German banking association BDB signalled it may drop its opposition to a pan-European deposit guarantee scheme, a radical step under which German lenders would help absorb the losses of failed banks in other European states.

The BDB, which represents listed banks including Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), is the first German banking body to express support for the scheme, an important component of a European banking union. Germany's savings banks and cooperative banks said they still opposed the move.

"A common deposit guarantee scheme is needed," Juergen Fitschen, BDB president and co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank, said on Tuesday in remarks scheduled for release on Wednesday.

"Banking union is the right step. You can't always show people the cold shoulder," Fitschen said, referring to Germany's scepticism toward a pan-European bank resolution mechanism and deposit protection scheme.

European Union leaders committed to creating a banking union last June, but deep cracks have since emerged, with Germany in particular raising doubts about its overall feasibility.

The BDB remains an outlier on the issue in a market dominated by cooperative and savings banks, which mainly specialise in retail banking and lending to small and medium-sized companies.

Fitschen made clear that he was not in favour of the immediate introduction of a deposit guarantee scheme.

"Not today, I just hope that one day we will get there. The concerns that we have are justified," he said, referring to fears that Germany would have to pay for sloppy lending standards and supervision in countries with failed banking systems.

The first step, to create a single bank supervisor under the European Central Bank, looks set to be in place by mid-2014. A second step, the creation of a resolution agency, and a third leg, creation of a single deposit guarantee scheme, have encountered opposition.

STRONGLY OPPOSED

Germany's savings banks remained steadfastly opposed to any form of common deposit guarantee scheme.

"This idea is flawed. It is not right that stable lenders should become responsible for the liabilities of large international investment banks," trade body DSGV said.

This view was echoed by Germany's cooperative banks.

"We vehemently reject cross-border liability sharing. The situation in Cyprus has showed the flaws of this system. As a contributor toward such a system, we would have no influence over the risks taken by banks in other countries," the BVR banking association said.

Fitschen, meanwhile, said large banks are needed, downplaying the idea that banks that are "too big to fail" will pose a threat to the economy going forward. The creation of a pan-European resolution mechanism will help guard against the need for taxpayer-funded bailouts, he said.

"If you are convinced that you can wind down a large bank, then why do we think about 'too big to fail'," Fitschen said.

Upon being asked if there is such a thing as a bank that is too big, Fitschen said, "I don't know how I should answer this question. What's important is that banks have enough capital and liquidity."

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; editing by Jane Baird)