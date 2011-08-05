The control tower of Frankfurt airport, operated by flight controllers of the German Air Navigation Services (Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH DFS), is pictured August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN/FRANKFURT Airlines in Germany are considering taking legal action to recoup the cost of preparing for a strike that air traffic controllers announced and then called off at the last minute.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa said the airline was assessing the extent of the damage caused by the threat of a strike and mulling claims against the air traffic controllers' union.

"The main point is that even a strike announcement can cause uncertainty among passengers," she said, adding it was not clear when the airline would make a decision.

The air traffic controllers' union this week called for a six-hour strike on Thursday that could have disrupted thousands of flights during the busy holiday season.

But the strike was called off late on Wednesday after a court granted an injunction and, aside from a few flights that were rescheduled to take place before the strike was to begin, air traffic was normal on Thursday morning.

Despite the setback in court, the air traffic controllers may have a fresh go at a strike next week.

The union that represents air traffic controllers will discuss the matter later on Thursday, union negotiator Dirk Vogelsang told Reuters. They have to give at least 24 hours' notice before striking.

The DFS air traffic authority has called for the union to go back to the negotiating table next week. Vogelsang denied reports the DFS had made a new pay and conditions offer.

Martin Gaebges, Secretary General of the Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG), said airlines were unsure who they could take action against to get back the costs of preparing for a strike, while the possibility of another strike could encourage people to take the train or drive.

Uprisings in North Africa, the March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Japan and high oil prices have taken a chunk out of the industry's profits this year.

"A strike is the last thing we need this year," Gaebges said. "The airline industry is very sensitive and even the smallest of disruptions can have a heavy impact."

BARIG represents 103 airlines operating in Germany, including German flagship carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), U.S. peer Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and Gulf carrier Emirates, according to its website.

(Reporting by Gabi Sajonz-Grimm, Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Michelle Martin; Editing by David Hulmes)