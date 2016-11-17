U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BERLIN Berlin Airport said the runway at Schoenefeld airport to the south-east of the city is currently closed due to an incident with a private plane.
"There are currently no take-offs or landings. This is due to a technical problem with a private plane," the airport tweeted on Thursday.
Schoenefeld airport is predominantly served by low-cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair.
Eurocontrol, the European air traffic network operator, said the runway was closed until 1600 GMT.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.