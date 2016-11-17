BERLIN Berlin Airport said the runway at Schoenefeld airport to the south-east of the city is currently closed due to an incident with a private plane.

"There are currently no take-offs or landings. This is due to a technical problem with a private plane," the airport tweeted on Thursday.

Schoenefeld airport is predominantly served by low-cost carriers such as easyJet and Ryanair.

Eurocontrol, the European air traffic network operator, said the runway was closed until 1600 GMT.

