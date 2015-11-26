BERLIN German police commando units arrested two people suspected of planning an attack and searched an Islamic cultural centre on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

Police raided the cultural centre in western Berlin and arrested two men aged 28 and 48 at a separate location in the south of the capital.

An object "presumed to be hazardous" was found in a car used by the two men, prompting police to block off the area and evacuate residents from several buildings, according to a police statement.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the security threat level in Germany remained high after the Paris attacks.

