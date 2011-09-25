WASHINGTON Debt-ridden Greece will probably have to wait beyond a key meeting early next month for a decision on an urgently needed bailout payment from its European partners and the IMF.

"Given the delay of the Troika-Mission (of IMF, ECB and EU-commission) I do not see that the upcoming Eurogroup on October 3rd will decide on the sixth tranche," German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said on Sunday in Washington in a speech on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings. He said: "Solidarity is not a one-way route."

The Europeans had agreed on financial assistance for Greece on the condition of financial and economy policy adjustments, he said. The "Troika" is reviewing the situation in Greece and the outcome is crucial for the next payment.

"The disbursement will not take place before the mission finishes and it will not take place if the mission is not convinced by the measures taken and implemented by Greece," Asmussen made clear.

He also contradicted expectations, the bond-swap, which is part of the planned second assistance-program for Greece, could be put into action in near future.

"Speaking on time-frames: I was surprised about a statement made here in Washington that the bond-exchange ... in a new program will take place in the middle of October," he said. "This is pure speculation as there is no such date fixed," he made clear.

(Reporter: Gernot Heller, edited Neil Stempleman)