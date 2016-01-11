BERLIN The fact that people of foreign descent were behind much of the violence in Cologne on New Year's Eve should not be kept quiet but neither should it lead people to general suspicion towards all refugees and migrants, the German interior minister said on Monday.

Thomas de Maiziere described the violence as "completely unacceptable" and said it was urgent that new tougher legislation be agreed to punish the perpetrators, saying Germany could not afford long, divisive debates about changes to the law.

