BRATISLAVA Slovakia will ask European Council President Donald Tusk and the head of the European Union's executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, to speed up reinforcement of the bloc's external border controls, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday.

Fico, speaking after a wave of attacks on women in Germany triggered debate on refugee policies, said he would address the issue in a letter to the two men, and also ask for a summit of EU leaders on border protection to be brought forward.

"The original timetable for preparation of the European border and coast guard is unacceptable. By the time it is created - in the autumn at the earliest - 2 million immigrants could have come to Europe," he said.

