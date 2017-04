Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives at the EU-Turkey summit in Brussel, Belgium, at which the EU will seek Turkish help to slow the influx of migrants into southeastern Europe, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRATISLAVA Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will ask for an extraordinary summit of European Union leaders following a wave of New Year's Eve attacks on women in Germany, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Fico called a news conference for 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT) to announce the plan.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised to respond decisively to the assaults in Cologne and elsewhere in Germany, which have stoked a fierce debate about her refugee policies after police said the attackers appeared to be of foreign origin.

