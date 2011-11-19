BERLIN Three people were killed and 35 injured in a massive pile-up collision on a fog-covered highway in western Germany, police said Saturday.

The crash, which involved 52 vehicles, occurred Friday night near the city of Muenster after fog settled over the stretch of autobahn (highway).

Experts were investigating details of the accident, which drew hundreds of emergency workers to the scene, police said. A stretch of highway nearly 10 km (6 miles) long was closed into Saturday afternoon.

In a separate accident, five people were killed and two severely injured in a head-on car collision in the western city of Aachen early Saturday, police said, adding that a driver's excessive speed and not fog was the likely cause.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)