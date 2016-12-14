Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
BERLIN Germany's Transport Ministry will invest 250 million euros (209.47 million pounds) by 2019 in making hydrogen-fuelled cars suitable for mass production, German newspaper Die Welt said on Wednesday, without citing its sources.
Some of the money will be used for research and development with the aim of making such cars competitive and some of it will be used to develop infrastructure such as fuelling stations, the report said.
It said the German government had agreed on a support programme for fuel-cell cars that would run until 2026.
"With electromobility and automated and connected driving, the biggest mobility revolution since the invention of the car is ahead of us," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the newspaper.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) is expected to come into force in the next two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, despite concerns over a more protectionist United States under Donald Trump.