BERLIN A ceasefire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is not stable, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday, adding he wanted a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Armenian-backed separatists and Azeri forces.

"Recent developments in the region on the line of conflict show the ceasefire is not stable, it is fragile. The status quo is not acceptable," he said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A ceasefire was agreed in April to stop the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh becoming an all-out war.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)