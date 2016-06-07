Ukraine says military cargo plane shot at from Russian-held gas rig
KIEV Ukraine's Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak said on Wednesday a Ukrainian military cargo plane had been shot at with a firearm from a Russian-held gas rig on the Black Sea.
BERLIN A ceasefire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is not stable, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday, adding he wanted a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Armenian-backed separatists and Azeri forces.
"Recent developments in the region on the line of conflict show the ceasefire is not stable, it is fragile. The status quo is not acceptable," he said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
A ceasefire was agreed in April to stop the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh becoming an all-out war.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)
KIEV Ukraine's Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak said on Wednesday a Ukrainian military cargo plane had been shot at with a firearm from a Russian-held gas rig on the Black Sea.
CAIRO A Syrian opposition figure who says he controls 3,000 Arab fighters has told Reuters they are training with U.S.-led coalition forces in preparation to help drive Islamic State from its de facto capital in the city of Raqqa.
GENEVA U.N. human rights experts said on Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority states contravenes international law and could lead to people denied asylum being sent home to face torture.