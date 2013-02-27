Former representative of Sal. Oppenheim, Friedrich-Carl Janssen waits for the start of a trial at the regional court in Cologne February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Former director of Sal. Oppenheim, Dieter Pfundt waits for the start of his trial at the regional court in Cologne February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Former director of Sal. Oppenheim, Matthias Henning Graf von Krockow and Friedrich-Carl Janssen (L) wait for start of a trial at the regional court in Cologne February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

COLOGNE Three prominent German bankers and a businessman specialising in real estate went on trial on Wednesday in a fraud case involving Germany's once mighty Sal. Oppenheim private bank.

If found guilty, Matthias Graf von Krockow, Christopher von Oppenheim, Friedrich-Carl Janssen and Dieter Pfundt - former senior managers of the once-mighty private bank Sal. Oppenheim - as well as real estate businessman Josef Esch could face up to 10 years in prison.

In the opening session, defence lawyers Klaus Volk and Eberhard Kempf argued that the Regional Court in Cologne, where Judge Sabine Grosbecker is presiding, was not the correct court to hear the case.

The trial has attracted huge publicity as Sal. Oppenheim, a private asset-management firm, had counted some of Germany's most wealthy elite among its clients since 1789.

The case concerns three property deals, including one in which prosecutors say the bank paid too high a price for a property and then rented it out at a bargain rate to Von Oppenheim's mother.

Sal. Oppenheim eventually was purchased by Deutsche Bank in 2010 for 1 billion euros (857.3 million pounds).

