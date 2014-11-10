FRANKFURT German banks face further painful measures to restore profitability and adapt to a rapidly changing market following the stress test led by the European Central Bank, the head of the country's banking association said on Monday.

"In the German banking market, there’s a lot to do in the next few years and nobody will be spared, whether big or small,” said Juergen Fitschen, president of the BdB lobby representing Germany’s biggest, listed banks.

All 24 German banks taking part in the stress tests led by the European Central Bank completed the exercise in October without any unmet capital needs.

But German banks still face a profitability problem, said Fitschen, who is also co-chief executive of Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

Some will need to close branches or share technology platforms with companies both in- and outside of the banking sphere, he said.

“Consolidation will, or can be, part of the solution,” he added.

German banks have consolidated steadily in the past 10 years, with the number of banks falling by 15 percent to 2,029 while the number of branches has fallen by 20 percent to 38,225, according to BdB data.

The number of bank employees has fallen by only 9 percent to 645,550 over the same period.

But banks will have to become more cost-conscious to survive, Fitschen said, especially as the low interest rate environment has dramatically reduced the profit banks have traditionally earned by lending money.

“The duty of anybody who wants to survive in the market is to become more efficient."

Technology partnerships or “platform sharing” will play an important role, he said.

Banks have long faced the threat of disintermediation from faster moving technology companies looking to provide new types of financial services to bank customers.

But many tech companies need banks to perform transactions, Fitschen said, meaning the two industries -- technology and banking -- will need to find common ground, he said.

“We’re just at the beginning,” he said.

(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)