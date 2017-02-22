PARIS International bank regulations must be further strengthened and it would be a mistake to water down post-crisis reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

With international bank supervisors struggling to agree new capital requirements, some European regulators have voiced concern that the new U.S. administration will seek to roll back reforms to avert a repeat of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

"What has been done so far must be pursued further and we will keep drawing lessons from what happened. It would be a mistake to go into reverse," Schaeuble said in Paris after talks with his French and Polish counterpart.

