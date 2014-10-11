Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen attends the Federation of German Industry BDI's Day of the German Industry conference in Berlin September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN Germany's banks are well capitalised ahead of the European Central Bank's stress test, the co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and head of the German association of commercial banks (BdB) said on Saturday.

"The stress test is a tough examination for all the institutes involved. The German banks are however well capitalised and solid," Juergen Fitschen said in a statement issued to coincide with meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

The ECB hopes the checks, which test banks' ability to withstand financial shocks, will banish fears about the health of European banks and restore investor trust and revive lending to euro zone households and companies - a key to getting economic recovery back on track.

The results of the review, which covers the euro zone's 130 largest banks, will be released on Oct. 26, the ECB said this week.

Germany's banks are thought to have completed confidential consultations with the ECB over the test results this week, industry sources told Reuters.

Fitschen also warned against expecting too much from the ECB's current low interest rate policy, saying that the euro zone needed more economic reforms, especially in France and Italy.

"The ECB can buy time for governments and banks. But if there is no structural reform, then investments won't pick up," he said in the statement.

