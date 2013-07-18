FRANKFURT Germany's industry federation BDI has warned against EU plans to separate banks' proprietary trading activities from their deposit and lending business, saying the proposals could hurt companies' access to finance and raise costs.

The BDI also said it had serious doubts that the Commission's plans would achieve their aim of making the financial system more stable, in comments on an EU consultation paper on reforming the bloc's banking sector.

"It is far from clear whether the separation of banking activities will have any additional positive effect on financial stability that will be justified given the potentially huge costs resulting from such a separation," the BDI said.

The EU plans to propose its draft law in October aimed at making banks better manage their risks.

Splitting off risky trading from bread-and-butter banking activities has been an important plank of regulators' efforts to prevent future bank failures in the wake of the financial crisis.

Germany has already passed a law bringing in a form of separation from 2016, but has also included some rules that limit the impact on the real economy, the BDI pointed out.

The industry body said it was hard to distinguish clearly between the "good" and "bad" trading activities of banks and instead defended the "universal" banking model, which allows lenders like Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) to supply a full range of services to its corporate and individual clients.

Business diversification makes universal banks less crisis-prone and have helped to stabilise the system, the BDI said.

German companies usually finance between 70 and 80 percent of their business through bank loans, unlike counterparts in the United States which rely more heavily on financing through the financial markets.

