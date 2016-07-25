Former U.N. chief Ban says not running for president of South Korea - media
SEOUL Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.
CAIRO An Islamic State fighter carried out the suicide bombing that wounded a dozen people outside a music festival in the German town of Ansbach, the group's Amaq news agency said on Monday.
"He carried out the operation in response to calls to target countries of the coalition that fights Islamic State," it said.
WASHINGTON Nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries temporarily barred from the United States by President Donald Trump's executive order may be blocked indefinitely, and others might be added to the list, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Tuesday.
MANILA The Philippine defence ministry asked President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday to issue an order for the military to play a role in his war on drugs, including granting troops powers to arrest "scalawag" police.