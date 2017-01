BERLIN An explosion that killed one person in Ansbach, Germany near Nuremberg was caused by an explosive device, the mayor of Ansbach told reporters, according to the Nordbayern.de news website.

A spokesman for the Bavarian Interior Ministry said the explosion was not an accident and appears to have been intentional.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann was en route to the site, the spokesman said.

