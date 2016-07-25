BERLIN A 27-year-old Syrian man who had been denied asylum in Germany a year ago died on Sunday when a bomb he was carrying exploded outside a music festival in Ansbach, Germany, a Bavarian state official told a news conference, according to a website.

Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said the man had tried to commit suicide twice before. It was unclear if he had planned to commit suicide or "take others with him into death", the Nordbayern.de website reported. Twelve people were wounded in the attack.

Herrmann said the man had apparently been denied entry to the Ansbach Open music festival shortly before the explosion, the website reported. More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the festival after the explosion, police said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Tait)