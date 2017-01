German special policemen SEK search a housing area in the eastern city of Chemnitz on suspicion that a bomb attack was being planned in Germany, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A German policeman holds a signal to stop cars at a checkpoint to enter Berlin-Schoenefeld airport, in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, October 8, 2016, following a suspicion that a bomb attack was being planned in Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German police commandos stormed an apartment in the eastern city of Chemnitz on Sunday and detained a man in connection with a hunt for a Syrian refugee suspected of planning a bomb attack.

"Nobody was injured and no shots were fired. We've taken the man into custody and we are questioning him now," said Tom Berhardt, spokesman for the Saxony state criminal investigation office.

Police found explosives in another apartment in the city that they raided on Saturday but have been unable to track down the suspect, 22-year-old Jaber Albakr.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet)