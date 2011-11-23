BERLIN The budgetary spokesman for Germany's ruling conservatives said on Wednesday that the low take-up for a new 10-year German bond -- termed "disastrous" by analysts -- was no surprise given the low interest rate and a general flight from sovereign debt.

"The situation is not dramatic at all," Norbert Barthle, a senior MP for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, told Reuters. "The fact that the interest rate offered is around the inflation rate means no profit for investors."

"It should be no surprise, because the debt crisis has meant an investor flight away from sovereign debt," said Barthle.

But one of the more eurosceptic backbenchers in Merkel's centre-right government, Frank Schaeffler of the Free Democrats (FDP) who are the junior coalition partners, told Reuters that the auction showed that "the debt crisis is burrowing ever deeper, like a worm, and is now reaching Germany."

Schaeffler, the loudest critic in the coalition of bailouts for highly-indebted euro zone states like Greece, told Reuters that with so much pressure on Germany to drop its resistance to jointly-issued euro zone bonds, the auction proved that "the collectivisation of debt in Europe is fatal."

A senior conservative MP who defied Merkel when she pushed changes to the European Financial Stability Facility through parliament in September, Klaus-Peter Flosbach of her Christian Democrats, said bond markets were wrong to be spooked by the auction, given Germany's strong economic fundamentals.

"We are in very good shape and will remain in very good shape," Flosbach told Reuters.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown)