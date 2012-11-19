BERLIN Germany's federal government has offered to issue common "Deutschland bonds" along with the regional states for the first time next year, with a first issue likely to be over 10 billion euros, sources said on Monday.

The plan, which should help reduce borrowing costs for some of the states, or Laender, carries echoes of 'Euro-bonds', a form of mutualised debt championed by some European governments as a way to tackle the euro zone debt crisis but resisted by Germany.

The federal government insists the idea behind "Deutschland bonds" is quite different because it will not provide any guarantees to the states and will only assume liability for an amount similar to that borne by each of the states.

For example, if all 16 states and the government each decide to borrow one billion euros, the government would only take responsibility for one billion euros.

"It's true that the federal government has offered the states a common bond," Hartmut Moellring, finance minister of Lower Saxony, said.

Lower Saxony is one of three states so far, along with wealthy Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg, to say it is not interested in joining the initiative.

But some smaller states have been calling for some time for the bonds in the hope of being able to refinance themselves more cheaply than at present.

While the federal government has seen its borrowing costs fall to record lows during the euro zone crisis, several state governments pay much higher rates, reflecting high levels of indebtedness or economic worries.

Germany's federal finance ministry and the finance agency laid out the conditions to be attached to the bonds in a tele- conference on November 9, sources close to the negotiations said.

The federal and state governments will issue one pilot bond and if that goes well, they plan to issue more, they said.

Berlin's opposition to "Euro-bonds" stems partly from its fear that such mutualisation of debt would remove pressure on heavily indebted states such as Italy or Spain to reform their economies. They would also raise Germany's own borrowing costs.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said such bonds could only come at the end of a long process of economic and political integration within the euro zone.

