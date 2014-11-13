Singer Jason Derulo discusses acting ambitions at 'Swalla' launch
LOS ANGELES Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.
BERLIN A private plane carrying U2 frontman Bono lost its rear hatch while approaching Berlin, but the pilot managed to touch down safely and the Irish rock star was never in danger, airport authorities said on Thursday.
The hatch, 80-centimetre by 100-centimetre (32-inch by 40-inch) in size, fell from the sky somewhere close to Schoenefeld airport, located on the southeastern outskirts of the German capital, the airport spokesman said.
It was unclear why the hatch broke off and German authorities were investigating the incident which took place on Wednesday, he said. The aircraft was carrying five passengers and two crew members.
The Learjet, which came from Dublin, was never in danger of crashing and landed safely, the spokesman added. Bono, 54, came to Berlin to meet German Development Minister Gerd Mueller and to attend an award ceremony on Thursday evening.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Dominic Evans)
LOS ANGELES Hip hop artist Jason Derulo has big ambitions to break into movies and television but when it comes to auditions, the singer said they are not his thing.
NEW YORK Swedish pop star Zara Larsson may have racked up more than 1 billion streams on music service Spotify within a few days of her new album's release, but the 19-year-old knows she still has some work to do in the United States.
LOS ANGELES British singer Ed Sheeran reigned atop the weekly U.S. Billboard album and digital song charts on Monday, as his latest album garnered strong sales for a second consecutive week.