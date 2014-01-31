London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
BRUSSELS The leader of Britain's anti-EU party has met regional heads of Germany's new eurosceptic party to discuss a possible alliance in the European Parliament after the May elections that could give them more leverage in Brussels.
Neither UKIP nor the AfD have seats in their respective national parliaments but fringe parties with an anti-EU bent are expected to do well in the European elections, which would undermine mainstream political blocs.
Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Reuters he had two "very productive" meetings with regional members of the upstart Alternative for Germany (AfD) over the last few months.
Bernd Lucke, who co-founded the AfD less than a year ago, has repeatedly expressed scepticism over cooperating with UKIP, due to its populist rhetoric and anti-immigration stance.
The AfD has flirted with anti-immigration rhetoric, warning against the danger of foreigners exploiting Germany's generous welfare system, but the party also calls for a more concerted drive to bring qualified immigrants to Germany.
"I am aware that the AfD leader wants to join forces with the Conservative Party but it is pleasing to know that very many senior members of AfD instead wish to enter an alliance with our party," Farage said, adding that members had the final say on what alliances were formed.
The AfD, which is polling between 4-5 percent, railed against EU federalism at its party convention last weekend and defended national sovereignty. But it did defend EU accomplishments such as the creation of a common market.
UKIP, which is seen beating Britain's governing Conservatives at the European elections, is more radical, calling for the end of Britain's European Union membership and a drastic cut in immigration.
ABERDEEN, Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon knuckled down on her plan to hold a referendum on independence from the UK on Saturday, saying Brexit negotiations are destined to fail if Prime Minister Theresa May showed the same attitude to European partners as she had to Scotland.
LONDON Allegations from the United States that British spy agency GCHQ snooped on Donald Trump during his election campaign are "arrant nonsense", the deputy head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said in an interview on Saturday.