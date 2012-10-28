BERLIN Germany risks jeopardising its economic strength if it consolidates its budget too quickly, its finance minister was quoted as saying, responding to calls for Europe's largest economy to balance its budget two years ahead of plan.

While other European peers struggle with economic slump, strong growth in Germany a year before general elections and bulging tax coffers have sparked a debate about what to do with the windfall.

"All international institutions... confirm that we are one of the very few countries, which is reducing its deficit in a growth-friendly way. But more could possibly be too much," Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview.

"If someone says I can do better than that, that's great. But then he has to make proposals where to cut."

Germany so far plans net new borrowing of 13.1 billion euros (10 billion pounds) in 2014 but Economy Minister Philipp Roesler on Saturday said it should be possible to reduce that to zero in two years.

"The path to zero is already possible in 2014, if we work on it together," Roesler said, according to Saarbruecker Zeitung newspaper.

Schaeuble reiterated Germany would cut its structural deficit - which does not account for economic swings - to 0.35 percent of GDP in 2013, three years ahead of the 2016 deadline set by the "debt brake" law in Germany's constitution.

"If we could get the structural deficit, which is independent of economic swings, down to zero in 2014, that would already be a great success," he said.

So far, Germany is planning for a structural deficit of 0.21 percent in 2014.

