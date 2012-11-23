BERLIN Germany's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, approved on Friday a 2013 budget that keeps a firm cap on new borrowing and puts the euro zone's largest economy on track to honour its own calls for balanced budgets across the region.

The budget, passed finally after five days of debate, envisages new net borrowing of 17.1 billion euros ($22.16 billion) next year, as expected, down from an earlier target of 18.8 billion euros and some 11 billion less than in 2012.

It foresees federal spending of 302 billion euros in 2013, nearly 10 billion euros down from this year.

This means Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition will have a nearly balanced budget three years sooner than required by law by achieving a new budget deficit ceiling of no more than 0.35 percent of gross domestic product.

Germany will reach its target earlier than planned because of strong economic growth, lower unemployment and rising tax revenues.

The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens voted against the budget bill, accusing the government of failing to use record high tax revenues to pay down more debt and of not making sufficient provision against the risk of further deterioration in the three-year-old euro zone debt crisis.

The SPD's candidate for chancellor in next year's federal election, Peer Steinbrueck, had urged the government to delay Friday's vote on the budget until there was further clarity on fresh financing for crisis-stricken Greece.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble rejected that request, saying that new Greek aid measures would not affect the budget.

The head of Germany's central bank said on Friday he also thought the government could have made more savings.

"Given the positive economic situation (in Germany) one could have imagined a somewhat more ambitious approach," Jens Weidmann told ZDF television, according to excerpts from an interview due to be broadcast later on Friday evening.

Liberal economists have criticised government plans to increase some social welfare benefits ahead of the election.

($1 = 0.7717 euros)

(Reporting by Gareth Jones)