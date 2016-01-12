BERLIN Germany probably achieved a double-digit budget surplus last year, beating its forecast for a surplus of 6.1 billion euros (4.57 billion pound), two sources in Germany's ruling coalition told Reuters on Tuesday.

One source said the surplus would be in the double digits while a second source said it would probably be between 11 and 12 billion euros. The surplus is due to be made available for spending on refugees.

The German government is due to present its final budget for last year on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)