FRANKFURT German home-buyers should face a cap on the amount they can borrow, to help prevent property crises that could destabilise the financial system, the vice president of the Bundesbank said on Monday.

Claudia Buch, whose remit at the German central bank includes financial stability, called for the introduction of a limit on how much people can borrow to buy a house, based on their income and the value of the property, among other restrictions.

"These instruments have two objectives. On the one hand, over-indebtedness situations and thus crises should become less likely," Buch said in prepared remarks for a speech to be delivered in Munster, Germany. "On the other hand, the impact of crises, if they do occur, should be contained by larger risk buffers."

These proposals were sent at the end of June to the German parliament by the country's macro-prudential authority, Ausschuss für Finanzstabilität (AFS), of which the Bundesbank is part.

Countries such as Britain and Australia have already introduced curbs on mortgage lending in a bid to stop a repeat of the type of housing bubble seen in the United States and other countries before the 2007 bust, which triggered the global financial crisis.

"The most recent financial crisis showed very clearly how important the residential property market is for financial stability," Buch said.

"Some other countries already deploy specific macro-prudential tools for the real estate market. In Germany, there is no legal basis for that so far."

