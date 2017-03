Jens Weidmann, chief of Germany's Bundesbank, arrives for the yearly news conference in Frankfurt, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

ESSEN, Germany The euro currency union has become more resilient to economic headwinds, the head of Germany's Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

"The currency union is better able to withstand shocks," Jens Weidmann said following a speech in Essen, responding to a question about a possible Greek exit from the bloc.

(Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Alison Williams)