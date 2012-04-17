Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Telekom said it was confident of reaching a commercial agreement with Sky DeutschlandDn.DE> on broadcast rights for Bundesliga soccer matches.
"We have not spoken with each other yet. But we are confident of reaching an agreement," Christian Illek, head of marketing at Telekom Deutschland told journalists during a telephone conference on Tuesday.
Sky Deutschland, part owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp NWSA.O, had outbid Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE to retain key rights to German league soccer, a move seen as crucial to the future of the loss-making pay-TV group.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON Manchester United's Wayne Rooney intends to stay at the club, ending speculation that he could move to China.
PUNE, India Australia's final-wicket pairing lasted less than an over on the second morning of the opening test as the tourists were dismissed for 260 in their first innings against India on Friday.