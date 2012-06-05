BERLIN A Canadian man wanted in his homeland on suspicion of killing and dismembering a student, then posting a video of the crime online, has said he will not fight extradition from Germany where he was arrested, German authorities said on Tuesday.

Police arrested porn actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, in a Berlin Internet cafe on Monday. He faces first-degree murder charges in Canada over the killing of Chinese student Jun Lin, 32, in Montreal.

Investigators believe Magnotta posted his victim's body parts to political parties in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

"He made no objections to being extradited to Canada," Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the Berlin city prosecutor, told Reuters, referring to Magnotta's appearance before a judge.

Steltner added that the extradition order could be completed in the next few days and that Magnotta, born as Eric Clinton Newman in Scarborough, Ontario, could then be put on a plane to Canada after German government approval of the order.

Under the rules of Interpol, which had issued a "red notice", its highest type of warning, for Magnotta's detention, a suspect must be held in custody until his extradition. Germany and Canada have a bilateral extradition treaty.

Police seized Magnotta at the cafe in the multicultural district of Neukoelln, south Berlin, after a tip-off from the owner who recognised the suspect as he sat reading articles online about the hunt for the killer.

"I wasn't sure if it was him but then I looked at some pictures and thought, that is definitely him. He spoke French, said 'monsieur' and wanted to use the internet," cafe owner Kadir Anlayisli told Reuters Television on Monday.

Magnotta is believed to have entered France on May 26, and French police had been investigating thousands of reported sightings. They told German police on Monday that he was headed for Berlin on a Eurolines coach, a French police source said.

The 29-year-old has left a bizarre internet trail as an alleged kitten killer and bisexual porn star.

Montreal police said that in Magnotta's apartment they found a bloody mattress and pools of blood on the floor and in the refrigerator. They said a janitor found a torso with no head or limbs in a suitcase in an alley behind the building.

Authorities believe that a decomposing foot posted to the headquarters of the governing Conservative Party in Ottawa on Tuesday and a hand found inside a package at a postal depot were parts of the same person.

(Additional reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Gareth Jones and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Tim Pearce)