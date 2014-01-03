A worker makes final checks at the serial production BMW i3 electric car in the BMW factory in Leipzig September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BMW CEO Norbert Reithofer presents the BMW i8 hybrid supercar during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Volkswagen Vision GTI is introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The new SUV Mercedes GLA is displayed during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT The decline in German passenger car sales accelerated in 2013, falling below 3 million for the first time since 2010, reflecting troubles in Europe where auto demand is hovering close to a two-decade low.

New car registrations in the home market of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) fell 4.2 percent to 2.95 million last year, the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) said, after a decline of 2.9 percent in 2012.

In December alone, though, car sales were up 5.4 percent at 215,320 vehicles, compared with a 2.0 percent decline in November.

