BERLIN Angela Merkel's conservatives on Monday ruled out granting same-sex couples the same tax benefits as married people, with the chancellor bowing to pressure from traditionalists six months before a federal election.

The centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) agreed last December to keep the status quo for gay couples, who under current rules do not enjoy the tax benefits of married heterosexuals.

But prominent party members including respected Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble have urged the party to shift their stance ahead of a ruling by Germany's constitutional court later this year.

The court signalled with a separate decision last month on adoption rights for gay couples that it will declare the existing tax rules unconstitutional. That stoked an intense debate within the CDU about whether to reverse its stance in anticipation of the verdict.

"Our decision from last December stands," CDU General Secretary Hermann Groehe told reporters after a party leadership meeting on Monday.

He said the chancellor herself had wanted to quash the debate, which had exposed deep divisions in the party and become a source of embarrassment to Merkel ahead of the September vote.

"We will implement the court ruling (on adoption) but we will not take any further action in anticipation of future rulings or compulsory legislative changes," Groehe said.

Merkel has not come down on one side or the other in public, leading to criticism from opposition parties that she is failing to show leadership.

Tax treatment of gay couples is one of a number of divisive issues that Merkel has dodged in recent months, as the election nears. Another is a mooted ban on the far-right National Democratic Party (NPD).

In Germany, homosexuals can form civil partnerships but are not allowed to marry. Opposition parties and gay activists accuse the government of dragging its feet on equality for gay couples.

The German debate coincides with moves by the lower houses of parliament in France and Britain to allow gay marriage.

The CDU and its more conservative Bavaria-based sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), are riding high in the opinion polls at around 40 percent, but are struggling to appeal to younger urban voters with more liberal social views.

The CSU, based in deeply Catholic Bavaria, takes a conservative stance on the issue. but Merkel's junior coalition partner, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), champions the cause of gay rights.

"Germany shouldn't belong to those putting the brakes on civil partnerships, but rather be one of the leading forces in fighting discrimination," Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle, himself gay and in a civil partnership, wrote last week on his Facebook page.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Gareth Jones and Noah Barkin)