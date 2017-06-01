BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany and China should work closely together on issues such as protecting the climate at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to endorse a global climate pact.

Speaking at a business event with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Merkel said China and Germany saw the opportunities that globalisation and digitalisation presented and wanted to work together to bring about "global progress together".

She added: "But from that grows a special responsibility for both countries - for Germany and China - in all global issues - for example for climate protection, for the prevention of violent conflicts or in international trade policy."

Li said all foreign companies, including German businesses, were welcome to invest in China, adding that competition must be fair and therefore regulation strong.

