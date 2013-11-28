BERLIN Germany's Social Democrats see a chance to introduce joint federal-regional bonds through their coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, a senior party figure said on Thursday.

The party has long argued for such bonds, which would lend German states the Berlin government's high creditworthiness, in order to help the regions lower their financing costs.

Norbert Walter-Borjans, finance minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, told Reuters provisions to create a real so-called "Deutschlandbond" were included in the 185-page contract signed on Wednesday.

"The coalition treaty puts high value on consolidating the overall public budget," said Walter-Borjans, who helped negotiate the deal as part of the finance working group. "That includes using all possibilities to reduce the interest rate burden, as real Deutschlandbonds would allow."

Germany's triple-A rated government issued a bond with 10 regions earlier this year, their first together, but underwrote only its fraction of the debt, rejecting joint liability.

Deutschlandbonds carrying a full federal guarantee would help states such as highly-indebted Berlin benefit from record-low financing costs for the German government, widely viewed as the safest credit in the crisis-hit euro zone.

Walter-Borjans, whose state would benefit from the federal government allowing joint liability, said the term "financing modalities and interest rate burden" included in the coalition contract covered the possibility of a Deutschlandbond.

The treaty between the parties envisages a joint federal-regional committee that will present its results on this and other issues by 2016.

Germany has long opposed common bonds for countries in the euro area, and so-called euro bonds have not made their way into the coalition treaty, even though the Social Democrats once argued for them. The fact that the federal government only took a 13.5 percent stake in the bond earlier this year shows how entrenched its opposition is even to joint liability within Germany.

At issue is what would happen if one of the participating parties defaulted. Berlin opposes joint liability on the euro zone level without far more political and economic integration.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Catherine Evans)