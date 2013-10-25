BERLIN Angela Merkel's conservatives will push in coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD) for a reduction in Germany's debt level to below 60 percent of gross domestic product within ten years, a party document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.

The document, which lists the conservatives' key positions in talks with the SPD on financial issues, says Germany must reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio from 81 percent currently and commit to no new borrowing from 2015.

The conservatives won the federal election in September but need a partner to form a majority. Both parties promised fiscal responsibility during the election campaign but the SPD has also called for a boost in public investment and it is unclear how this will be financed.

(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Sarah Marsh)