BERLIN Germany's coalition deal rows back on economic reforms introduced a decade ago that have been credited with turning the former "Sick Man of Europe" into its powerhouse, analysts and industry representatives said on Wednesday.

Some even said the deal between Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), clinched early on Wednesday, may endanger the country's hard-earned competitiveness.

The pact, quickly dubbed a "lowest common denominator agreement", also sets a poor example for the euro zone, where Germany, Europe's largest economy, has insisted on painful structural reforms to overcome the debt crisis, analysts added.

"At a time when other euro zone members are undertaking important reforms to the welfare state, Germany is conspicuously shirking them - and even back-pedalling on them," said Nicholas Spiro, head of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

"Germany is hardly leading by example on the structural economic reform front," he added.

The deal includes a nationwide minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour to be phased in by 2017, a chance to retire at the age of 63 for those who have worked for 45 years and higher pensions for mothers whose children were born before 1992.

But analysts criticised a lack of imagination on how to boost growth and employment and little clarity on investment in infrastructure.

The "Agenda 2010" labour and welfare reforms launched by SPD chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in 2003 have been credited with helping Germany to an internationally envied - and at times criticised - level of competitiveness.

Although the reforms cost the SPD dear, with members leaving in droves since then, Merkel has promoted the measures as a model for euro zone states such as Spain and France.

"MUDDLE ON FOLKS"

"In a nutshell: the new German government's message to Europe is: 'muddle on folks'," ING economist Carsten Brzeski wrote on Twitter. "Where are the structural reforms?"

For instance, industry has long complained that German energy subsidies are too generous, have pushed up prices and may force firms to move abroad if there is not a major reform.

As the coalition agreed not to increase taxes - a key demand by the conservatives that forced the SPD to drop its campaign pledge of higher taxes on the rich - finding money for infrastructure, education and research was a balancing act.

The deal included additional spending of 23 billion euros over the next four years, according to some sources, although others put the price tag as high as 40 billion.

"The coalition treaty is missing the spirit of big ambition: too little dynamism, too much turning backwards and too many uncovered cheques," Hannes Hesse, head of Germany's engineering industry association VDMA, said.

"There must be a question mark hanging over whether the grand coalition will come through the next four years without tax increases, given the planned billions of euros in extra spending," he added.

Christian Schulz of Berenberg Bank said that while lack of ambition would likely not hurt the current moderate pickup, it would be damaging in the next downturn.

Carsten Nickel, a political analyst at Teneo Intelligence, said the deal acknowledged that the Agenda 2010 reforms had some undesired side-effects that needed to be addressed.

"The introduction of a minimum wage acknowledges and cements the fact that as a result of the reforms, Germany does have a low-wage segment in its economy today," Nickel said.

Peter Bofinger, one of the so-called "wise men" council of economic advisers to the government, disagreed: "The coalition deal is characterised by the will of the parties to improve the standard of living over the next four years."

But Bofinger added he would have wished for more on boosting investment.

(Additional reporting by Rene Wagner; Editing by Giles Elgood)